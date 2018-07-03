Bulgarian President critical of country’s handling of EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

A few days after the close of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, President Roumen Radev again has been critical of the government’s handling of the role.

Addressing a July 3 conference in Sofia on the Bulgarian EU Presidency, Radev – pointing to the country’s main priority for the presidency, the Western Balkans – said that the region had been a priority for Bulgaria but had gone from the focus of the EU partners.

Radev, in office as head of state on a ticket that was backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, said that important topics such as judicial reform had been put on hold.

The EU Presidency had become “PR”, Radev said.

“Migration has revealed deep failures in the Union that threaten its unity and highlight a number of institutional weaknesses. That is why the Western Balkans remained a priority for Sofia, but they fell outside the focus of united Europe,” he said.

