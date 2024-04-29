Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in April

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria in April improved compared with February.

In April 2024, the total business climate indicator increased by 1.8 percentage points in comparison with March, with growth of the indicators in all sectors – industry, construction, retail trade and services.

Previous recent polls found a drop in the business climate indicator in December, followed by an improvement in January and sentiment largely unchanged in February and again in March.

The indicator in the industry sector rose by 1.2 percentage points, while in the construction sector, it was up by 1.1 percentage points, with managers in both sectors more optimistic about the business situation.

In the retail trade, it was up by 3.6 percentage points, mainly due to the improved retailers’ expectations about the business situation of the enterprises over the next six months. Their forecasts about both the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months remain optimistic.

In April, the composite indicator in the service sector rose by 1.8 percentage points, which was due to managers’ positive assessments and expectations about the business situation. However, their forecasts about the demand for services over the next three months were more unfavourable, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

