New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – November 2023 up 30.1% y/y

There were 34 698 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2023, an increase of 30.1 per cent compared with January to November 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on December 20.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2023, a total of 27 552 were petrol cars, 4501 diesel, 1660 battery-electric, 561 hybrid-electric, 331 plug-in hybrid and one “other” (a category that includes fuel cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels).

In November 2023, there were 3567 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, an increase of 54.2 per cent compared with November 2022.

ACEA said that in November 2023, the EU’s car market grew by a modest but reasonably robust 6.7 per cent.

In spite of a relatively low base of comparison, solid growth persisted, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion, the association said.

There were substantial double-digit gains in some markets, including two of the largest: Italy (+16.2 per cent) and France (+14 per cent).

Conversely, the German car market retracted, recording a 5.7 per cent decline compared to November 2022.

Eleven months into 2023, new car registrations increased by a significant 15.7 per cent, reaching nearly ten million units.

With the exception of Hungary, all EU markets grew during this 11-month period. The four largest markets notably contributed to this trend: Italy (+20 per cent), Spain (+17.3 per cent), France (+16.2 per cent), and Germany (+11.4 per cent).

In November, the battery-electric car market share increased to 16.3 per cent, a rise from 15 per cent last year.

The year-to-date share now holds steady at 14.2 per cent, consistently surpassing diesel, which remained at 13.7 per cent.

Hybrid-electric cars were ranked second with a 27.4 per cent market share, while petrol cars maintained their lead at 32.7 per cent, ACEA said.

