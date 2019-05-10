Exhibition ‘The Rediscovered World of Old Europe’ opens at Plovdiv Archaeological Museum on May 14

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “The Rediscovered World of Old Europe” displaying archaeological discoveries from all over Bulgaria – with an insured value of 43 million euro – opens at the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv on May 14 and continues until October 27 2019.

The exhibition is to include items brought in, in armoured cars and accompanied by heavily-armed security guards, from the National History Museum and the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia and the museum in Veliko Turnovo.

“The goal is to show Plovdiv as one of the oldest living cities, with 250 finds from the sixth century BCE, found at the Lauta and Brezovsko Shose mounds, and from the earliest layers of Nebet Tepe,” Plovdiv Regional Archaeological Museum director Associate Professor Kostadin Kisyov said.

The centrepiece of the exhibition will be the Valchitran golden treasure, including 12 gold vessels together weighing 12.5kg.

The treasure was discovered by two brothers working in their vineyard in December 1924. The items are believed to date to the Bronze Age. When the two brothers found the treasure, they did not at first understand what they had uncovered, thinking the objects to be copper. The largest vessel, weighing six kg, was initially used by the brothers as a trough for feeding their pigs. Later it became clear that that which glisters may indeed be gold.

The second treasure is from Hotnitsa in the Veliko Turnovo district, and consists of 44 gold items, dating to the fifth millennium BCE.

Other finds to be displayed come from Rupite in the Petrich district and the village of Dabene in the Karlovo area.

The exhibition also will see the return to Plovdiv of the orginal Panagyurishte treaure.

The official opening is on May 13 at 11am and the exhibition opens to the public the following day.

(Photo via podtepeto.com)

