Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister: Sharp increase in tourists from Ukraine, UK, Israel in summer 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



There are significant increases in the number of tourists coming to Bulgaria for the 2019 summer season from Ukraine, the UK, Israel, France, the Czech Republic and Poland, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said.

Angelkova said that she hoped that these increases would compensate in the decrease in tourists coming to Bulgaria from Germany and Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with Cabinet ministers and officials responsible for various aspects of the situation at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Angelkova said that there was a 50 per cent growth in the market from Ukraine, 19 per cent from the UK, 16 per cent from Israel, 12 per cent from France and10 per cent each from the Czech Republic and Poland.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments