Bulgaria condemns bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka

In a message on April 21 to her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva strongly condemned the bombing attacks on churches and hotels that left a reported at least 137 people dead and hundreds injured.

The attacks came as Christians in Sri Lanka celebrated Easter Sunday. Sri Lanka’s Defence Minister said that the culprits had been identified. No group has yet claimed responsibility, the BBC reported.

Zaharieva told Marapana: “Please convey our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured”.

Bulgaria condemns terrorism in all its forms and believes that those responsible will face justice, she said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, in a message to his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, said that he was shocked by the news of the attacks.

“I strongly condemn these cruel acts of terrorism that could not be justified by any cause,” Borissov said, expressing his own and the government’s deepest condolences and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Nikolai Mladenov, the United Nations Special Co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and a former foreign minister of Bulgaria, said on Twitter: “As Christians celebrate the coming of Easter, we are all shocked, saddened and angered at the brutal terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorism knows no borders! We must fight it and stand up to the fanaticism and incitement that justify it! “

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a tweet: “It was with horror and sadness that I heard of the bombings in Sri Lanka costing the lives of so many people.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country. We stand ready to support,” Juncker said.

