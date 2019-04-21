North Macedonia: Pendarovski leads the polls by narrow margin

Share this: Facebook

Polling stations closed on April 21 at 7pm in presidential elections in the Republic of North Macedonia, with voter turnout at more than 40 per cent. The State Election Commission declared that the voting process had only registered minor irregularities, which do not affect the outcome of the election.

The Ministry of Interior also declared that the elections were calm and that no incidents were registered.

According to the country’s State Election Commission, with about 40 per cent of votes counted, the governing coalition’s candidate Stevo Pendarovski led the race with 42 per cent. The opposition socialists’ candidate, Siljanovska Davkova, had taken about 40 per cent of votes, while the Albanian candidate Blerim Reka had managed to take 12 per cent of the votes.

