Exit polls: Standup comic wins Ukraine runoff presidential election

Exit polls in Ukraine indicate standup comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a landslide victory in the April 21 2019 runoff presidential election over incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

The polls says Zelenskiy, who plays a fictional president in popular television series, won about 73 per cent of the vote.

The 41-year-old Zelenskiy, who has no political experience, is heavily favoured to defeat Poroshenko, polls show. Zelenskiy’s once long-shot bid for the presidency gained momentum amid voter frustration over corruption, economic woes and an ongoing conflict in the country’s east.

