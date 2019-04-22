Exhibition of photographs by Vivian Maier opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on April 24

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of photography entitled “Vivian Maier – In Her Own Hands” opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on April 24 and continues until June 2 2019.

Maier was an American street photographer оf Austro-Hungarian origin on the side of her father, Charles von Maier, and French on the side of her mother, Maria Jaussaud. Vivian Maier (1926-2009) worked as a children’s nanny in New York and then Chicago from the early 1950s to the 1990s.

“She photographed street scenes, her preferred stage, and the working-class districts where she came into contact with life; portrait after portrait of strangers and people with whom she identified and gave a split second of eternity as her gaze briefly met theirs; a gesture, an expression, a situation; the grace of small things within reach. She also photographed the world of children, a universe that had been her own for so long,” the gallery said.

Masters of Photography – Vivian Maier “in her own hands” is organized by MUSIZ Foundation in partnership with Sofia Municipality, US Embassy in Sofia, VIVACOM and Samsung. The exhibition is in collaboration with diChroma photography, Maloof Collection and Howard Greenberg Gallery, NY.

Details of Sofia City Art Gallery’s opening hours and address may be found at its website.

(Self-Portrait©Estate of Vivian Maier)

