Bulgaria issues warning of potentially dangerous weather over below-zero temperatures on January 7

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather for every district in the country for January 7 2019 because of forecast low temperatures.

In no part of Bulgaria are temperatures forecast to rise above zero degrees on January 7.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was set for temperatures from a minimum minus eight degrees Celsius to a maximum minus four degrees, with light snow. For Plovdiv, the forecast was for minus four degrees, rising to minus one, also with light snow.

At the Black Sea coast, the two largest cities, Varna and Bourgas, also would see light snow, forecasters said. In Varna, temperatures would rise from a low of minus seven degrees Celsius to minus one. In Bourgas, the minimum temperature is forecast to be minus three, rising to zero.

Overnight into January 6, the lowest temperature recorded in Bulgaria was in Sevlievo, at minus 17 degrees.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 6 that close to 400 machines had worked through the night to clear roads for motorists.

In districts where snow had fallen, the work was continuing, the agency said in a regular bulletin.

The agency reiterated its call to motorists to embark on journeys only if their cars were properly equipped for winter driving conditions.

It said that in all 27 districts in Bulgaria, regional offices of the agency and snow-clearing firms were in “24-hour mode” to respond to winter weather conditions.

Further snowfalls are expected in several parts of Bulgaria at mid-week and next weekend.

In Bulgaria’s winter ski resorts, the snowfall in Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo was expected to continue on January 7.

