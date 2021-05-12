EC approves 75.9M euro in cohesion funds for Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission said on May 12 that it has approved the modification of operational programmes under the REACT-EU funding initiative to provide 75.9 million euro to Bulgaria to help tackle the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bulgarian programme for the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) will receive an extra 19.9 million euro in 2021 to provide daily warm meals to 50 000 people from vulnerable groups living in poverty. This is the first amendment of a FEAD operational programme under REACT-EU, the Commission said in a statement.

In addition, the Bulgarian programme for science and education for smart growth, co-financed by the European Social Fund (ESF) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will receive an additional 56 million euro to support distance learning.

European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “The decisions approved today are the result of good policy measures. They will provide much needed investment resources for the post-coronavirus crisis move to a green and digital recovery.”

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments