Yet another new single-day record for Covid-19 jabs in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 35 748 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on May 11, the largest number in a single day so far.

The previous record was on May 6, when 32 482 doses were administered.

The May 12 report by Bulgaria’s national information system said that so far, 999 287 doses had been administered.

A total of 338 083 people have received a second dose, including 26 238 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 59 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus had died, bringing the death toll linked to the disease to 17 104.

Of 13 190 tests in the past 24 hours, 877 – about 6.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 412 157 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 41 434 active cases, a decrease of 1404 in the past day.

According to the report, 2222 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 353 619.

There are 5410 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 161 in the past day, with 535 in intensive care, a decrease of 20.

Twenty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 294.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!