Nato chief Stoltenberg: Creation of Kosovo army ‘ill-timed’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has reiterated his stance that the creation of the army of Kosovo is ill-timed.

“Today, the institutions in Kosovo have announced the adoption of the three laws initiating the process of transition of the Kosovo Security Force. I regret that this decision was made despite the concerns expressed by Nato. While the transition of the Kosovo Security Force is in principle a matter for Kosovo to decide, we have made clear that this move is ill-timed,” Stoltenberg said.

He said that “Nato supports the development of the Kosovo Security Force under its current mandate. With the change of mandate, the North Atlantic Council will now have to re-examine the level of Nato’s engagement with the Kosovo Security Force.”

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments