Serbia, Russia demand UN Security Council session over Kosovo army

After the parliament in Pristina adopted laws that pave the way for transforming the Kosovo Security Forces (KSB) into an army, Serbia and Russia have signalled that they will demand an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council. At the same time, Belgrade media report that President Aleksandar Vucic was inspecting units of the Serbian military “in unknown locations” in the south of Serbia.

Serbia will demand calling an urgent session of the UN Security Council “over the most flagrant violation of the UNSC 1244 resolution with the creation of the so called Kosovo Army,” Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said. “This is the most direct threat to the peace and stability in the region as well as to the security of Serb people who live in the Kosovo and Metohija,” Dacic told Tanjug news agency.

