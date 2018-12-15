Bulgaria’s Bansko, Borovets winter resorts open 2018/19 ski season

Bulgaria’s winter resorts of Bankso and Borovets opened the 2018/19 ski season on December 15, a week after the other major mountain resort, Pamporovo.

In Borovets, lift card prices are reduced between December 15 and 21, at 30 leva for adults and 15 leva for children.

For the rest of the winter season, a daily lift card in Borovets will cost 58 leva for adults, 32 leva for children and 42 leva for young people up to 22 and people over the age of 65.

A full-season card costs 1000 leva for adults and 700 leva for children, with night-time skiing included.

Details of Bansko lift pass prices may be found at banskoblog.com.

Lift pass prices in Pamporovo may be found here.

(Photo: banskoski.com)

