President of Macedonia refuses to sign new law giving Albanian official language status

The president of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, said that he would not sign the law approved by the country’s Parliament on March 14 regarding the extended use on the use of the Albanian language in the country.

According to Ivanov, during the voting of the bill parliamentary rules were not respected and he said that, for yet another time, the draft bill goes against the constitution and threatens the single character of the country.

Although the president of Macedonia is constitutionally obliged to sign the decree if the Parliament adopts a bill he has referred back to it, Ivanov firmly said he would not sign it; it is expected that his action will cause serious problems in the country.

