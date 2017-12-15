‘Islamic State’ is fighting with weapons made in the EU: study

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



More than a third of the weapons used by “Islamic State” in Iraq and Syria came from European Union states — including Germany, a new report has found. The data shows that deadly arms can often end up in the wrong hands.

A significant proportion of the guns and ammunition in “Islamic State’s” (IS) cache were manufactured in the European Union, according to the study published Thursday by Conflict Armament Research (CAR).

In its 200-page investigation, the weapons tracking organization claimed that more than 30 percent of the arms used by IS extremists on battlefields in Syria and Iraq originally came from factories in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Germany.

Russia and China produced more than half of the weapons held by the terror group, the report added.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

(Photo: Artem Zhushman/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments