Greek economic turnaround continues

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The positive signs coming out of the Greek economy increased this week as the country saw its fiscal targets being met while unemployment drops and bond yields fell to their lowest point in almost a decade.

Finance ministry figures released on Thursday showed a primary budget surplus of 4.66 billion euro was achieved in the eleven months to November 2017. The government’s target was for a primary budget surplus of 3.07 billion euro for the January-to-November period.

Net tax revenue was also higher than the target set by 517 million euro, standing at 43.8 billion euro.

To read the full story, click here.

Comments

comments