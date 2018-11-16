Le Pen in Sofia: EU is ‘biggest enemy of Europe’

Share this: Facebook

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right party National Rally, has told a forum in Bulgarian capital city Sofia that the European Union is the “biggest enemy of Europe”.

Le Pen was speaking on November 16 at a meeting of the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group, the smallest group in the European Parliament, held to prepare a shared strategy for the 2019 European Parliament elections.

The Sofia meeting was hosted by Vesselin Mareshki and his populist Volya party, the smallest group in the 240-seat National Assembly, with 12 MPs.

Le Pen described Brexit as an example of what could happen if Europe did not consider matters carefully.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of Le Pen, left, and Mareshki via Volya’s Facebook page)

