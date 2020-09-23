Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2 new deaths, 4608 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll in Bulgaria among people who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen to 767, with two new deaths in the past 24 hours, the national information system said on September 23.

Both people who died, a 62-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, had concomitant diseases.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has risen by 86 in the past 24 hours to 4608.

A total of 3049 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 109 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 30, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 25.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas nine, Varna six, Veliko Turnovo one, Vratsa three, Gabrovo two, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil three, Montana one, Pazardzhik one, Pleven one, Plovdiv seven, Sliven two, Smolyan six, Stara Zagora two, Turgovishte four, Haskovo one and Yambol two.

To date, 19 123 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

Twenty-one people in Bulgaria recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 748.

There are 716 patients in hospital, 31 in intensive care.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1063.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments