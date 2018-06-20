Bulgarian government votes funding for holding of China-CEE ’16+1′ summit in July 2018

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved additional funding for the holding of the China – Central and Eastern Europe “16+1” summit in Sofia on July 6 and 7 and the official visit by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the government information service said on June 20.

The statement said that the government approved an increase in the capital of the National Palace of Culture, NDK, of 159 740 leva and a decree approving changes to the budget of the Ministry of Culture, in connection with the capital increase of NDK, amounting to 230 000 leva.

The funds will be provided by restructuring spending in the national budget, the government said.

The Seventh Annual Meeting of Heads of Government of the “16+1” (Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Republic of Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Hungary, Croatia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, and China) envisages the adoption of a document “Guidelines from Sofia”.

About 1000 business people are expected to attend a business forum, about half of them from China.

“Bulgaria supports the ’16+1′ initiative as a very important element of relations with China, which have priority significance for our country,” the government statement said.

“This initiative provides the opportunity to discuss with the Chinese side all aspects of bilateral co-operation, to present and discuss important infrastructure projects, energy, technology, tourism, culture, and people-to-people contacts.”

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments