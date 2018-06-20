Simeonov slams Borissov’s acceptance of deputy minister’s resignation over expensive flights

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the latest ructions in Bulgaria’s ruling coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov has publicly criticised Prime Minister Boiko Borissov for accepting the resignation of a deputy minister who was caught up in controversy for an expensive business-class flight to a conference in New York.

Simeonov’s June 20 criticism came eight days after Borissov reversed his acceptance of the resignation of Labour and Social Policy Minister Bisser Petkov over protests by parents of children with disabilities.

Simeonov, co-leader of the United Patriots grouping of far-right and ultra-nationalist parties that is the minority partner in Borissov’s government, also had called on Borissov not to accept Petkov’s resignation.

On June 20, the government announced that Borissov had accepted the resignation of Rositsa Dimitrova as Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

Amid the continuing protests demanding reforms in the treatment of people with disabilities, it emerged that close to 9000 leva (about 4500 euro) had been spent on Dimitrova flying business class to New York to attend a UN conference on policy on people with disabilities.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments