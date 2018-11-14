Bulgaria annual CPI records 3.7% inflation in October

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.7 per cent inflation in October, rising by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on November 14.

The 12-month CPI inflation was the highest since January 2013, when it was 4.4 per cent, with the latest figures re-inforcing the upward trend that started in 2017 after years of deflationary pressure. The monthly inflation was 0.7 per cent in October, up from 0.3 per cent in September.

Food prices were flat compared to the previous month and non-food prices jumped 1.7 per cent higher, while services prices rose by 0.3 per cent. Compared to October 2017, food prices were 3.2 per cent higher, while non-food prices rose by 3.9 per cent and services prices were up 3.8 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded a 0.2 per cent increase on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in September showed a 3.6 per cent increase, unchanged from a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 2.7 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 4.2 per cent and transportation costs were 6.5 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

