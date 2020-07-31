Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4873 active cases, 751 in hospital, six more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 57 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4873, according to data posted by the national information centre on July 31.

Six more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 374.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 29 to a total of 751. Thirty-four are in intensive care.

A total of 6639 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 265 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 51, and in the districts of Dobrich, 48, Varna, 46, Blagoevgrad, 28, Plovdiv, 13, and Rousse, 12.

The other newly-confirmed cases, by district, are Bourgas seven, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa two, Gabrovo three, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil seven, Montana three, Pazardzhik six, Pernik five, Pleven four, Razgrad two, Sliven three, Smolyan two, Sofia district five, Stara Zagora seven, Haskovo four and Yambol four.

The number of patients who have recovered has risen by 202 in the past day to a total of 6173.

In a separate statement, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said that as of July 31, citizens of Ukraine and Jordan may enter Bulgaria without a PCR test.

Citizens of North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova, Israel and Kuwait may enter if they have had a negative PCR test within the 72 hours prior to arrival.

The Bulgarian border authorities must be presented with a document, written in Latin script, showing a negative result, which contains the names of the person, according to the identity document being used to travel, data about the laboratory that performed the test, and the date on which the PCR test was performed.



A PCR test is not required for people arriving in Bulgaria from other EU member states, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, as well as from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. They are not subject to 14-day quarantine.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments