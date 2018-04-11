Kosovo does not aim to start conflicts or armed attacks, Thaçi tells Bulgarian PM

Share this: Facebook

In an April 10 telephone conversation, Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi assured Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov that his country does not aim to start any conflicts or armed attacks, a Bulgarian government statement said.

Borissov, whose country is the current holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, had said earlier in Mostar, after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, that he intended phoning Thaçi to discuss the situation between Belgrade and Priština.

At their talks in Mostar, Borissov and Vučić agreed on the need for peace and the European prospects for the countries of the Balkans, the statement said.

