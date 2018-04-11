Foreign Minister Zaharieva opens Bulgarian embassy in Abu Dhabi

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva opened on April 10 the country’s 77th embassy abroad, in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said.

During her visit, Zaharieva signed on behalf of Bulgaria a memorandum of understanding between the two foreign ministries and finalized preparations for the signing of two more important documents for citizens and businesses – mutual recognition of driving licences and mutual protection of investments.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that “in the near future” a third airline, Emirates, may connect Sofia and the UAE.

