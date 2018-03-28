Plovdiv to launch 2019 European Capital of Culture status with three days of events in January

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv will launch its status as European Capital of Culture 2019 with a three-day series of events from January 11 to 13.

The main opening event will be on January 12, at a venue in the open, though precisely where is yet to be decided, a news conference on March 28 was told. The other events over the three days will be at variou places in Plovdiv.

Kiril Velchev, director of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation, said a series of new events throughout the year 2019 was being prepared, but there also would be traditional events such as Opera Open, and Hills of Rock.

Among the new events will be Mood for Food, to be held on a weekend in mid-September 2019. This will involve master chefs preparing dishes at various venues, with opportunities for the public to get involved in cooking and tasting.

A festival devoted to swing dance is being planned for September 27 to 30, the news conference was told.

(Photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments