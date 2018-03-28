Bulgarian PM Borissov briefs Greek, Cypriot leaders on Varna EU – Turkey talks

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has informed Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the issues raised during the March 26 EU-Turkey leaders meeting in Varna, the government information service in Sofia said on March 28.

The statement on Borissov’s telephone conversations with Tsipras and Anastasiades said that at the European Council meeting in Brussels on March 22 and 23, Borissov had undertaken to raise open issues between Greece and Cyprus, on the one side, and Turkey on the other, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Borissov said that he had raised questions about the arrested Greek soldiers, the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, and the Cyprus issue in the framework of his bilateral meeting with Erdoğan.

To read the full story, please click here.

Comments

comments