The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improved in September

The Sofia Globe staff

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on September 30, has found that business sentiment in Bulgaria improved this month.

The total business climate indicator was up by 0.6 percentage points, a result of improved business sentiment in Bulgaria’s industry and retail trade sectors.

The indicator in the industry sector rose by 0.5 percentage points in the past month, with managers holding improved views about the business situation.

The indicator in the retail trade was up by 6.2 percentage points, with managers holding improved views about the business situation and positive expectations about orders to be placed with suppliers over the next three months.

In the construction sector, the indicator dropped by 2.3 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the business situation and holding worsened expectations about the next three months. The poll found that in the sector, there was an increase in clients delaying payments.

The service sector indicator was down by 1.6 percentage points, with managers’ assessments about the business situation having worsened, while their forecasts about the demand for services in the next months had become more reserved.

(Photo: Willie Cloete/ freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria records 0.9% economic growth in 2013

The Sofia Globe staff

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2022 was 4.6%

The Sofia Globe staff

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in H1 2024 up 30.8% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff