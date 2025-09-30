NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improved in September

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on September 30, has found that business sentiment in Bulgaria improved this month.

The total business climate indicator was up by 0.6 percentage points, a result of improved business sentiment in Bulgaria’s industry and retail trade sectors.

The indicator in the industry sector rose by 0.5 percentage points in the past month, with managers holding improved views about the business situation.

The indicator in the retail trade was up by 6.2 percentage points, with managers holding improved views about the business situation and positive expectations about orders to be placed with suppliers over the next three months.

In the construction sector, the indicator dropped by 2.3 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the business situation and holding worsened expectations about the next three months. The poll found that in the sector, there was an increase in clients delaying payments.

The service sector indicator was down by 1.6 percentage points, with managers’ assessments about the business situation having worsened, while their forecasts about the demand for services in the next months had become more reserved.

