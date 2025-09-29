Bulgaria’s path forward: Learning from patterns, not places

When a former foreign minister recently told me that “those who have power have no imagination and those with imagination have no power,” I realized he had articulated something I’d been thinking about for years. Bulgaria achieved its 1990s strategic goals by 2007 – EU membership, NATO integration, basic democratic institutions – but then… nothing. No new vision emerged to fill that vacuum. We’ve been coasting on the momentum of goals set three decades ago, while the world transformed around us.

This diagnosis stings because it’s accurate. But it’s also not unique. In fact, it’s so common in transformation stories that I’ve started to wonder: what if Bulgaria’s leadership problem isn’t a bug, but a feature of the transformation process itself?

The question that haunts me is whether we’re looking at this challenge the wrong way. Instead of waiting for perfect leaders to emerge, what if we focused on understanding the patterns that allow imperfect societies to achieve extraordinary transformations? Because when I examine the evidence, I see something remarkable: virtually every successful transformation in the past thirty years happened despite, not because of, ideal leadership.

The Pattern Hidden in Plain Sight

I love the quote that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it surely rhymes. The rhythm I’ve been tracking across different countries, companies, and contexts is strikingly consistent. Transformation doesn’t require perfect leaders; it requires systems that can channel whatever leadership talent exists toward strategic goals while surviving imperfect politicians and attracting the right people when opportunity arises.

This insight came to me while researching what I call “The Da Vinci Gap” – the phenomenon where the gap between imagination and power creates systemic stagnation. I was initially focused on the tech sector, but the pattern extends far beyond technology. It appears in countries, companies, and institutions that get stuck in what I term “achievement paralysis” – they succeed at one level, then lose the ability to imagine what comes next.

But here’s what’s fascinating: the most dramatic transformations I’ve studied all began from positions of crisis, dysfunction, or outright chaos. Perfect leadership wasn’t the catalyst – it was crisis combined with institutional momentum that created breakthrough.

