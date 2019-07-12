Bulgaria’s exports in January – May 2019 up 9.1% – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to May 2019 was 9.1 per cent higher than in the first five months of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 12, citing preliminary figures.

In the period January – May 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 23 308.5 million leva, the NSI said.

In May 2019, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods added up to 4 639.3 million leva, about 7.3 per cent higher than in May 2018.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2019 was 25 747.0 million leva (at CIF prices), 3.5 per cent more than January – May 2018, the NSI said.

In May 2019, the total imports of goods to Bulgaria decreased by 0.6 per cent compared with May 2018 and added up to 5 133.1 million leva.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

