New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first three months of 2025 up 0.9% y/y

There were 11 608 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to March 2025, an increase of 0.9 per cent compared with the first three months of 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on April 24.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2025, a total of 9622 were petrol cars, 1042 diesel, 531 battery-electric, 302 hybrid-electric and 111 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that in Q1 2025, new EU car registrations declined by 1.9 per cent compared to Q1 2024, with March 2025 figures showing a slight 0.2 per cent year-on-year decline as the global economic context remains particularly challenging and unpredictable for car makers.

The batteryelectric car market share stood at 15.2 per cent market in Q1 2025, still far from where it was expected to be, ACEA said.

Hybrid-electric models continue to grow in popularity, retaining their place as the most popular power type among buyers, the association said.

