Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2022 up 41.6% y/y

In January – August 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 62 164.8 million leva, 41.6 per cent more than in January – August 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 12, citing preliminary data.

In August 2022, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 7873.8 million leva, an increase of 40.5 per cent compared with August 2021, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2022 was 70 223.1 million leva (at CIF prices), 45.3 per cent more than in January – August 2021.

In August 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 37.2 per cent compared with August 2021, adding up to 8 578.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – August 2022, amounting to 8 058.3 million leva.

In August 2022, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 704.9 million leva, the NSI said.

