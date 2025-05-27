New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first four months of 2025 up 0.6% y/y

There were 15 615 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to April 2025, an increase of 0.6 per cent compared with the first four months of 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on May 27.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2025, a total of 12 549 were petrol cars, 1777 diesel, 640 battery-electric, 478 hybrid-electric and 148 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that n April 2025 year-to-date (YTD), new EU car registrations fell by 1.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Nonetheless, registrations in April rebounded with a 1.3 per cent year-onyear increase, showing signs of recovery despite the ongoing unpredictable global economic environment, the association said.

The battery-electric car market share for April 2025 YTD stood at 15.3 per cent, still far from where it was expected to be.

Hybrid-electric models continue to grow in popularity, retaining their place as the most popular power type amongst buyers, ACEA said.