Two multinational military exercises launched at Bulgaria’s Koren training ground

The multinational military exercises Balkan Wall – 25 and Balkan Sentinel – 25 have been officially launched at Bulgaria’s Koren training ground, the Defence Ministry said on May 28.

The exercises, involving military personnel from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and the United States, are being conducted by the Land Forces under the general framework of the Immediate Response 25 exercise.



“The next two weeks will be challenging, but I am confident that we will all learn and build together,” Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, Brigadier General Plamen Yordanov told participants.

“Do not forget that teamwork, communication and discipline are the key to success. Train as one team, develop a common understanding of how large-scale combat operations are planned and conducted,” Yordanov said.

He said that the focus of the exercises will be on increasing the capabilities and interaction between the formations of the participating nations in planning and conducting an allied operation.



“The series of exercises is not only an exceptional opportunity for training, but also an important step in building our readiness to respond to the increasingly challenging and unpredictable security environment,” Yordanov said.



The command and staff exercise Balkan Wall – 25 is being held from May 27 to June 7 at the Koren and Novo Selo training grounds under the leadership of the Land Forces Command.

The headquarters of the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade, the headquarters of the Nato Multinational Battle Group with the framework country Italy and lecturers and students from the GS Rakovski Military Academy are participating in it.



From May 27 to June 9, 2025, the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade will lead the multinational tactical live-fire exercise Balkan Sentinel – 25, which is being held at the Koren training ground.

The exercise involves forces and assets from the Bulgarian Land Forces and Air Force, a maneuver company from the US Land Forces, formations from the Nato Multinational Battle Group with the framework country Italy, and a mechanized platoon from the Romanian Land Forces.



On June 9 2025, a Capability Demonstration Day will be held in the area of ​​the Koren training ground.

