Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2022 was 4.6%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2022 was 4.6 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent in July 2021 but up from 4.5 per cent June 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted data published on September 1 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Eurostat said that the July 2022 percentage represented an estimated 150 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with an estimated 165 000 in July 2021 and an estimated 147 000 in June 2022.

The EU unemployment rate was six per cent in July 2022, down from 6.1 per cent in June 2022 and from 6.9 per cent in July 2021, Eurostat said.

In July 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, down from 6.7 per cent in June 2022 and from 7.7 per cent in July 2021.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2022 was 13.1 per cent, down from 16.1 per cent in July 2021.

The July 2022 percentage represented an estimated 17 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, while the July 2021 percentage represented an estimated 19 000 under-25s.

In July 2022, 2.630 million people under 25 were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.173 million were in the euro zone.

In July 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 14.0 per cent in the EU and 14.2 per cent in the euro zone, down from 14.2 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

