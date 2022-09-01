The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for five districts for September 2 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The five districts are Varna, Dobrich, Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The remaining 23 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Two held in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv over fake IDs for foreigners

The Sofia Globe staff

In EU, Bulgarians among lowest ratings of independence of judges – poll

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian prosecutors arrest controversial judge

The Sofia Globe staff