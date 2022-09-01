Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for five districts for September 2 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The five districts are Varna, Dobrich, Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The remaining 23 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

