Covid-19: Bulgaria extends anti-epidemic measures to September 7

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev has issued an order extending until September 7 the anti-epidemic measures against Covid-19.

The order issued by Medzhidiev extends the rules in a previous order that had expired on August 31.

The rules keep in place the requirement that protective face masks – which may be single-use or multiple-use – must be worn in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians’, social services institutions, old-age homes and social services facilities for children.

Children up to six years old are exempted from this rule.

Everyone who is not from the same family or household must maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres when in crowded public places.

Employers and managers must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection, not admitting people with signs of acute respiratory diseases, and instruction on proper hygiene.

If possible, employees may work remotely or there may be variable working hours.

Those in charge of public or commercial facilities must also arrange that there is physical distancing of 1.5m in the premises or adjacent outdoor areas, provide hand sanitiser at the entrance, and place visible information signs advising of the rules about physical distancing, and in places where masks must be worn, about that rule.

At nurseries and kindergartens, there should be checks in the morning so that children with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 are not admitted.

Similarly, at social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions, there must be daily checks to ensure that staff and users of the institutions who have Covid-19 symptoms are not admitted.

