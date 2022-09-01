Covid-19: In past month, 223 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 223 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 603, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on September 1.

By month in 2022, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria added up to 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May, 107 in June and 125 in July.

A total of 35 743 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in August, bringing the total to date to 1 242 910.

There are 12 317 active cases, 11 864 fewer than the figure in the August 1 report.

As of September 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 176.75 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, significantly lower than the 322.72 reported on August 1.

There are 813 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 164 fewer than the figure in the August 1 report, with 52 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the August 1 report.

A total of 4 523 960 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 49 732 in the past month.

A total of 2 069 306 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4624 in the past month.

A total of 867 533 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 42 884 in the past month, while 64 053 have received a second booster, including 25 158 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!