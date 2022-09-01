Bulgaria’s road death toll in first eight months of 2022 is 339

A total of 339 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first eight months of 2022, according to provisional data published on September 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 15 more road deaths than in the first eight months of 2021, the ministry said.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first eight months of 2021 was 48 higher than at the same time in 2020. At the end of August 2020, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 117 lower than at the same time in 2019, the lower number apparently a consequence of some weeks of intercity travel restrictions earlier in 2020.

Between January 1 and August 31 2022, there were 4246 road accidents in Bulgaria. Apart from the dead, 5398 people were seriously injured.

In August 2022, there were 686 road accidents, leaving 54 people dead and 945 seriously injured.

According to statistics previously released by the Interior Ministry, in August 2021, there were 690 serious accidents, leaving 53 people dead and 864 injured.

In August 2020, there were 52 road deaths, 862 injuries and 679 accidents. In August 2019, there were 59 road deaths, 989 injuries and 750 accidents.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

(Photo: Pixabay)

