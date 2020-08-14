Covid-19: Serbia requires PCR test for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Serbia requires a PCR test for arrivals from Bulgaria as of August 15, according to statements posted on the Serbian government website.

A member of Serbia’s crisis staff against Covid-19, Branislav Tiodorović, told a briefing on August 14 that there were three zones of infection levels in countries.

One was the red zone, above 25 and more newly infected per 100 000 inhabitants, the blue zone from 10 to 25 newly infected per 100 000 and the green zone below 10 newly infected per 100 000.

Tiodorović said that Bulgaria, Romania – which has the largest number of new positives and deaths in this part of Europe – and the Republic of North Macedonia were all classified as red zone.

The PCR test requirement does not apply to Serbian citizens arriving from those countries.

Serbia is not imposing a PCR test requirement on arrivals from Montenegro because there is a positive trend in that country, according to the Serbian government website.

