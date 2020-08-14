Covid-19: Belgium adds another region of Bulgaria to travel restrictions

Share this: Facebook

Belgium has added the north-western region of Bulgaria to regions of the country subject to a warning against travelling to them, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 14.

This means that Belgium is warning that travelling to or from Bulgaria’s north-western, north-central, south-eastern and south-central regions should be undertaken only with caution, the statement said.

The inclusion of the north-western region takes effect as of August 15.

All Bulgarian citizens travelling to Belgium from Bulgaria are subject to quarantining and PCR testing if they have visited these regions, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

The first round of Belgium’s travel restrictions regarding Bulgaria were announced on August 3.

Up-to-date information regarding Belgium’s rules may be found, in English, at https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en

(Photo: Needpix.com)

