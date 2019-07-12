Sixth Allegra Festival and Academy starts in Bulgaria’s Rousse on July 15

Share this: Facebook

A Chamber Concert on July 15 will open the 10-day programme, which includes nine concerts, of the 2019 Allegra Festival and Academy in Bulgaria’s city of Rousse on the Danube.

The Academy aims to offer young musicians an opportunity to be inspired by working with distinguished teachers and fellow musicians, sharpen their skills in every aspect of their craft, and present their achievements to a culturally-interested public, according to organisers.

“At the same time, the Festival strives to offer audiences not only the rich results of the masterclasses’ work in the form of public concerts, but also many more breath-taking performances with the participation of world-known professionals in the field.”

At Allegra – 2019, nearly 100 participants from around the world are expected to turn Rousse into the summer capital of classical music for 10 days, a media statement said.

The July 15 Chamber Concert features Roumen Tsvetkov on viola and Lyudmil Angelov on piano.

Further details of the programme are available at the Allegra Festival’s website.

