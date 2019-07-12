1305 non-EU nationals ordered to leave Bulgaria in 2018

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1305 non-EU nationals were ordered to leave Bulgaria in 2018, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on July 12, in a report on immigration law enforcement across the bloc.

With the passing of the illegal migration and refugee crisis that peaked between 2013 and 2015, Bulgaria, like most other EU countries, has seen a steady decline in numbers of non-EU nationals found to be illegally present and ordered to leave.

Eurostat’s report showed that in 2014, a total of 12 870 non-EU nationals were ordered to leave Bulgaria, rising to 20 810 in 2015.

However, the number dropped to 14 120 in 2016 and 2600 in 2017.

A separate set of figures, of non-EU nationals found to be illegally present in Bulgaria, was similar.

Eurostat said in 2015, about 20 810 non-EU citizens were found to be illegally present in Bulgaria. This decreased to 14 125 in 2016, 2595 in 2017 and 1305 in 2018.

A total of 3220 non-EU nationals were refused entry to Bulgaria at its external borders in 2018, Eurostat said, citing rounded figures.

Non-EU nationals refused entry to Bulgaria in 2014 added up to 2315, in 2015, 2405, in 2016, 2170 and in 2017, 2870, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Border Police)

