Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 35 759 vaccine doses in past day, 25 658 second doses

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of doses of vaccines against Covid-19 administered in Bulgaria so far is 1 073 523, including 35 759 in the past 24 hours, according to the May 14 report by the national information system.

The report said that so far 287 980 second doses had been administered, including 25 658 in the past 24 hours.

Deliveries of vaccines against Covid-19 to Bulgaria this week included 273 780 Pfizer-BioNTech doses on May 10, a total of 12 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on May 12, and 36 000 Moderna and 45 600 AstraZeneca on May 13.

Bulgaria is continuing its system of offering Covid-19 vaccinations to all comers via “green corridors” in various parts of the country.

The May 14 daily report said that in the past 24 hours, 44 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 194.

Of 11 247 tests done in the past day, 506 – about 4.5 per cent – were positive, the report said.

To date, 413 320 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 36 124 active cases, a decrease of 2391 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 2853 people had recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 360 002.

A total of 5114 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 136 in the past 24 hours, with 516 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

According to the report, 19 medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13 326 to date, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!