Bulgaria’s caretaker government holds first meeting

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s caretaker government headed by Stefan Yanev held its first meeting on May 13, a day after taking office.

Speaking at a briefing after the meeting, caretaker Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said that seven to 10 days would be needed to decide on which anti-crisis measures would proceed.

He and caretaker Labour Minister Gulub Donev agreed that the 50 leva (about 25 euro) monthly supplement for pensioners, instituted by the Borissov government against the background of the Covid-19 crisis, would continue to be paid until the end of term of the Yanev government.

Vassilev said that the measure for Bulgarian pensioners was aimed at the people most affected by the crisis.

“As for the measures for business, we are working with the Minister of Economy, with the Minister of Tourism to see how, not only for companies from the affected sectors, but also the entire Bulgarian private sectotr, to be able to support them out of the economic crisis,” he said.

He said that options were being considered to help the self-employed.

At the start of the meeting, Yanev promised that society would get honest, open and complete information from his administration.

He asked for a grace period of a week in which the Cabinet ministers would acquaint themselves with the full picture of the state of the country, which would then be presented to the media and the public.

“We are working at full speed, everything is under control,” Yanev said.

Yanev’s caretaker government will remain in office until the July 11 early parliamentary elections, and after that will continue in office until Parliament votes to approve a cabinet.

(Photo: government.bg)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!