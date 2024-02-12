The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgarian places of accommodation revenue in December 2023 up 19.8% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

Revenue earned by places of accommodation in Bulgaria in December 2023 was up by 19.8 per cent compared with December 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 12.

Their revenue in December last year added up to 89.7 million leva, the NSI said.

Of this sum, 62.2 million leva came from Bulgarian residents and 27.5 million leva from non-residents.

All categorised hotels, camp sites and other types of accommodation establishments with 10 or more bed-places in use during the reporting period are included in the survey, the institute said.

The number of arrivals increased by 4.3 per cent compared with December 2022.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

EU, euro zone annual inflation negative in December 2014 – Eurostat

The Sofia Globe staff
World Bank president Robert Zoellick

World Bank boosted lending to Bulgaria to keep SE Europe stable, Zoellick says

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian businesses’ use of cloud computing lowest in the EU

The Sofia Globe staff