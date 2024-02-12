Bulgarian places of accommodation revenue in December 2023 up 19.8% y/y

Revenue earned by places of accommodation in Bulgaria in December 2023 was up by 19.8 per cent compared with December 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 12.

Their revenue in December last year added up to 89.7 million leva, the NSI said.

Of this sum, 62.2 million leva came from Bulgarian residents and 27.5 million leva from non-residents.

All categorised hotels, camp sites and other types of accommodation establishments with 10 or more bed-places in use during the reporting period are included in the survey, the institute said.

The number of arrivals increased by 4.3 per cent compared with December 2022.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments