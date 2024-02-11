The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria: Weather warnings for some districts for February 12 because of forecast strong winds

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for two districts for February 12 because of forecast strong winds.

The two districts are Smolyan and Kurdzhali.

The lesser Code Yellow warning, of potentially dangerous weather, has been issued for the districts of Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovisht, Sliven and Shoumen, also because of forecast strong winds.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Praise for thwarting of neo-Nazi ‘Lukov March’ in Bulgaria’s capital

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s annual Bourgas Sand Sculpture Festival open till end-September

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Orthodox Church: Besides the Orthodox Church ‘there are no other churches, only heresies and schisms’

The Sofia Globe staff