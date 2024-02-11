Bulgaria: Weather warnings for some districts for February 12 because of forecast strong winds

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for two districts for February 12 because of forecast strong winds.

The two districts are Smolyan and Kurdzhali.

The lesser Code Yellow warning, of potentially dangerous weather, has been issued for the districts of Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovisht, Sliven and Shoumen, also because of forecast strong winds.