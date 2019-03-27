Sofia police seek owners of eight bicycles

Share this: Facebook

Police in Sofia are seeking the owners of eight bicycles found during a special operation in the Bulgarian capital city, the Interior Ministry said on March 27.

It is suspected that the bicycles were stolen in various parts of the city.

None of the thefts have been reported to the police. The bicycles currently are being stored at the Sofia regional directorate of the ministry. Anyone recognising their property can contact Sofia police at 02 982 0169 or 0885 009 885.

Photographs of all eight bicycles are online at the Interior Ministry website.

