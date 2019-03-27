EU moves to facilitate cross-border mobility of companies

Share this: Facebook

EU ambassadors to the Council of the EU endorsed on March 27 a deal reached with the European Parliament on March 13 on a draft directive that facilitates EU companies’ cross-border conversions, mergers and divisions.

The Council of the EU said that the new rules introduce comprehensive procedures for cross-border conversions and divisions and provide for additional rules on cross-border mergers of limited liability companies established in an EU member state.

They also offer further simplifications that will apply to all three operations such as possibilities to speed up the procedure by waiving reports for members and employees in the event that the shareholders agree or the company or any of its subsidiaries do not have any employees.

The directive sets out procedures to verify the legality of cross-border operations under all the national legal orders concerned and introduces a mandatory anti-abuse control procedure.

The procedure will allow national authorities to block a cross-border operation when it is carried out for abusive or fraudulent purposes, that is when it aims to lead to the evasion or circumvention of national or EU law, or for criminal purposes.

The agreed text provides for similar rules on employee participation rights in cross-border conversions, mergers and divisions.

“It also ensures that employees will be adequately informed of (and consulted about) the expected impact of the operation. Minority and non-voting shareholders’ rights will enjoy greater protection,” the statement said.

“At the same time, creditors of the company concerned are granted clearer and more reliable safeguards.”

The statement said that the directive encourages the use of digital tools throughout the cross border operation. It will be possible to complete formalities, such as the issuance of the pre-operation certificate, online. All relevant information will be exchanged through existing, digitally interconnected, business registers.

(Photo: ela23/freeimages.com)

